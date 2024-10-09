Karachi terror attack: AEMEND terms Pemra's notices to TV channels 'illegal'

A view of Pemra building in Islamabad in this undated image. — Ministry of Information

After several TV channels received show-cause notices from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) over coverage of Karachi terrorist attack, the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) strongly reacted to the move, terming the notices "illegal".

The media body said that TV channels were facing announced and unannounced restrictions following Pemra's orders, adding that the show-cause notices "aimed at imposing illegal censorship" on TV channels.



Three people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed in a suspected suicide attack near the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night (October 6). The explosion also left dozens of others injured which was widely covered by national media.

It also rejected Pemra's "baseless allegations" on the TV channels, saying that the coverage of the terrorism incident was carried out in a responsible manner while keeping in view the laws, national and social interests, and regulations for electronic media.

An AEMEND spokesperson further stated that the TV channels had relayed the government and the law enforcement agencies' (LEAs) stance to the public besides updating the citizens regarding the traffic closure and resumption in the affected area.

"It is the media's responsibility to deliver all relevant information to the public and the nation's right [to stay updated with latest developments] which was fulfilled by TV channels with responsibility," the statement read.

Despite meeting all protocols, "illegal notices" were issued to different channels indiscriminately in order to pressurise them.

The association said that no individual or institution is above the law and any code violation from a TV channel could be reviewed in accordance with the regulations. However, the show-cause notices in question reflected "malice" and is "unacceptable", it added.

Subsequently, the AEMEND decided to summon a special session of its executive committee to formulate a joint strategy to respond to the Pemra's move via approaching court and using other options.

Similarly, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned Pemra's decision to issue notices to TV channels, terming it an act of pressuring and arm-twisting.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari jointly denounced Pemra's actions, stating that covering the recent terrorist attack in Karachi, which made international headlines, is not only justified but also essential for public safety and security.

They argued that media outlets cannot ignore such incidents, especially when precious lives, including those of visiting foreigners, have been lost.

The PFUJ leadership demanded the immediate withdrawal of these "uncalled for and illegitimate" notices, emphasising that broadcasting such events is crucial for keeping the public informed.

The journalist body also warned authorities to refrain from using coercive tactics, cautioning that continued pressure on media outlets would prompt protests and sit-ins across the country.