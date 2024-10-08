KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur (left) is seated with PTI founder Imran Khan in this photo shared by party. — Instagram/@ptiofficial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have been charged with attempted murder after a capital city cop died of wounds sustained as a result of alleged violence by the party's activists during the protest in Islamabad.

The case has been registered on the state's behalf at federal capital's Noon Police Station under the sections of attempted murder, arson, attack on the state and violence against police personnel as well as anti-terrorism act (ATA) on Tuesday.



PTI leaders Azam Swati, Omar Ayub, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, PTI Islamabad President Aamir Mughal, Malik Hafeez Ur Rehman Tipu and 500 other unidentified individuals have also been nominated in the case.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police's Constable Abdul Hameed was allegedly attacked by miscreants during PTI's D Chowk protest while he was performing his duty at the Chungi Number 26 on GT Road on October 4.

The policeman died two days later during the course of treatment.

As per the case, the policeman was tortured by the protestors at the behest of PTI leaders, including Khan and Gandapur.

"The protesters attacked the policemen with sticks, stones and iron rods. The protesters tore the uniforms of the policemen," read the content of the first information report (FIR), Geo News reported.

It further adds that the protesters also fired at the policemen, shelled tear gas, injured them, and also set government and public property ablaze.

"Protesters raised slogans against the government and the state," the FIR stated.

The cricketer-turned-politician and KP CM, along with several other party leaders, were booked in five cases related to the Islamabad protest, last night.

The former premier and 105 others are nominated in another similar case, registered on October 6.

The law and order situation in Islamabad remained volatile as PTI tried to stage a protest at D-Chowk, despite the imposition of Section 144 (which bars political activities and gatherings) in the capital city and neighboring Rawalpindi to ensure security ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's meeting.

The opposition party initiated a series of protests for the independence of the judiciary and the release of its founder, who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail for more than a year.

Clashes also broke out between law enforcers and party workers, with both sides blaming each other for starting the violence.

Several PTI leaders and Imran's sisters — Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — had also been detained during the protest demonstration on October 4. They are currently under police custody with others arrested alongside them.

The case against Imran’s sisters was registered at the Kohsar Police Station on serious charges, including 16 provisions related to terrorism.