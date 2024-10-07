Sana Javed's ex-husband Umair Jaswal ties the knot for second time

Renowned singer Umair Jaswal ties the knot again. — umairjaswalofficial

Renowned Singer Umair Jaswal — months after his divorce from actor Sana Javed — has tied the knot for the second time, though the identity of his new wife remains undisclosed.



Taking to social media platform Instagram, Jaswal shared a picture of himself dressed as a groom, clad in an off-white embroidered sherwani and a turban with his fans.

Announcing his second marriage, the singer captioned the post: "Alhamdulillah".

He also shared a verse from the Holy Quran: “وَلَسَوْفَ يُعْطِيكَ رَبُّكَ فَتَرْضَىٰٓ [Your Lord will soon give you so much that you will be satisfied.]”



His post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. The post garnered over 65,000 likes on Instagram within three hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that much-liked celebrity Sana and Jaswal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020. Last year, the couple ended their marriage.

In January 2024, Sana tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا," the cricketer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.