Pakistan vows to bring airport attack culprits to justice

A vehicle damaged in the explosion is parked near the airport in Karachi on October 7, 2024. —Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday vowed to spare no effort in bringing the culprits of airport attack that killed Chinese nationals to justice.

The deadly explosion claimed lives of three persons including two Chinese nationals at a traffic signal near Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night. One Chinese national and 16 others people got wounded in the incident.

Sources told Geo News that the sound of the explosion was heard in various parts of the metropolis at 11pm, with television footage showing massive thick clouds of smoke and a blazing fire from the site.

In a statement, the Foreign Office condemned the terrorist attack and extended condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani. The FO spokesperson also offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.



“This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade.

“Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished,” the FO said.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in close contact with the Chinese embassy for coordination and facilitation.

“Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and will continue to work hand in hand with our Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror,” it said.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the perpetrators of this dastardly incident could not be Pakistanis but were the sworn enemies of Pakistan.

Expressing his deep shock and sadness over the incident, the prime minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the leadership and the people of China, particularly the families of the victims.

The prime minister, in a statement on X, also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He said that an immediate investigation was underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being,” he assured.

The Chinese embassy said a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked near the airport.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and (their) families," the statement said.

The Chinese side had been working with Pakistani authorities in the aftermath, said the embassy.

Meanwhile, investigation sources told Geo News that a small car was used in the kamikaze attack on foreigners.

The sources said the suicide bomber lay in wait for the foreign nationals’ convoy to get out of the airport. As soon as the convoy left the airport premises, the suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the convoy.

"The car [of the attacker] has been completely destroyed as it was carrying explosives. The authorities are trying to obtain the car's number place, engine, and chassis number," the sources added.

An injured woman of the mishap told Geo News that she along with her son and grandson was passing by on a motorcycle when the explosion happened.

“Police and other law enforcers personnel were travelling ahead of us when the blast took place,” she maintained.

In a statement, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said a huge explosion took place near the airport’s traffic signal. Initial reports suggested that an oil tanker blew up, engulfing a number of vehicles present at the site, the police official said.

The explosion damaged 12 vehicles including a police mobile van.