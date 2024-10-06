PM blames PTI for 'adopting path of violence' after cop's martyrdom

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting in Peshawar on March 6, 2024. — PID

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for staging violent protests in Islamabad during which a policeman succumbed to injuries after being reportedly tortured by the protesters.

The prime minister, while condemning the tragic incident, accused the Imran Khan-founded party of always adopting the path of violence under the guise of protests.

The premier's comments came after a policeman, Abdul Hameed, was attacked by miscreants and badly tortured while performing his duties at Chungi Number 26 on GT Road.



Later, the cop — reportedly subjected to violence after being "kidnapped" — succumbed to his injuries.

The law and order situation in Islamabad remained volatile as PTI tried to stage a protest at D-Chowk, despite the imposition of Section 144 (which bars political activities and gatherings) in the twin cities to ensure security ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's meeting.

The opposition party initiated a series of protests for the independence of the judiciary and the release of its founder, Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for more than a year.

Clashes also broke out between law enforcers and party workers, with both sides blaming each other for starting the violence.

The prime minister, while offering condolences to the martyr's family, said the former ruling party had attacked the PTV building and broken the gate of Parliament House in the past.

In this regard, PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

Later, the prime minister said that no one would be allowed to destabilise Pakistan’s economy and that all upcoming international events in Pakistan would take place as scheduled.

He made the remarks while talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him in Lahore today.

The premier said the situation was rapidly returning to normalcy and that the development of the economy and the nation’s prosperity were the top priorities of his government.

He appreciated the interior minister, Islamabad administration, and Islamabad Police for maintaining law and order in the federal capital.

Naqvi also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Islamabad police personnel, offering his condolences to the family of the martyred officer.

PTI protests

The situation in Islamabad turned violent after the PTI staged its protest at D-Chowk amid the imposition of Section 144, resulting in clashes between the police and the party workers.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters on Saturday in the capital as well as the convoys tried to enter Islamabad, while the workers used slingshots to hit the law enforcers.

The PTI started protests in Lahore as well, badly affecting the routine life due to blockade of roads, police-protesters’ clashes, and suspension of metro services.

Citing the tense situation, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the local authorities on Saturday to allocate a designated place to the PTI for organising its demonstration and to stop any unlawful protest in the federal capital that create situation of lockdown or disrupt peace during the period of SCO summit.

The directives were issued by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq through a three-page order after hearing the petition filed by Traders Welfare Association President Raja Hassan Akhtar, who sought the court's order to stop the ongoing protest in Islamabad.

As the situation began to ease on Sunday, a new case was lodged against PTI founder Imran Khan and 105 others including 14 party leaders on the charges of terrorism and others.

Other charges included in the FIR registered in Taxila are attempted murder, kidnap, interference in state affairs and attack on policemen

As per the text of FIR available to Geo News, the nominated suspects attacked the state vehicles and subjected cops to violence.