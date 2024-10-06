Tupac murder investigator reignites suspicion over Diddy's role in shootings

Tupac was ultimately killed in a drive-by shooting two years later in 1996

The speculation surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder has reignited.

Speaking to NewsNation on Friday, October 4, Tupac’s murder investigator Sheryl McCollum claimed that “this whole thing to me started in 1994 — the first time Tupac is shot.” The incident occurred at New York City’s Quad Studios where Tupac was in the elevator while Diddy and his “entourage of 40” were in the studio.

McCollum expressed scepticism over the supposed robbery that left Tupac shot five times, questioning why only he was targeted while Diddy’s crew of 40 remained untouched.

“You ain’t gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewellery,” she further remarked, suggesting that it was an attempted murder.

That night, Tupac survived five shots to his body, including one to his head. Tragically, he was not as fortunate two years later when a drive-by shooting claimed his life.

In a 1995 interview with Vibe magazine, Tupac seemed to openly accuse rapper Biggie Smalls, his label Bad Boy Records and the label’s founder, Diddy.

“Puffy was there, Biggie… there was about 40 n****s there. All of them had jewels on. More jewels than me,” he reflected.

He recalled limping into the studio, covered in his own blood, yet no one looked shocked.

“Nobody approached me. I noticed that nobody would look at me,” Pac recalled.

Tupac’s murder still remains unsolved, although the case was opened again with the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis in 2023. Davis reportedly confessed that Diddy ordered a $1 million hit on Tupac.

This reportedly prompted Tupac’s family to launch a private investigation to help them file a wrongful death lawsuit against Diddy, per TMZ and Page Six.

Now, the same federal agents who put Diddy behind bars for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy have reportedly been “collating information” with the prosecutors handling Tupac’s trial, per The Sun.