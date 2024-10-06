Huge explosion reported near Karachi airport

Massive thick clouds of smoke were rising from the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after a huge explosion was heard on Sunday.
Sources told Geo News that the sound of the explosion has been heard in different areas of the city, including Karimabad, Defence and Jamshed Road.
In a statement, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed a huge explosion near the airport’s traffic signal.
Initial reports suggested that an oil tanker blew up, engulfing a number of vehicles present at the site, the police official said.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies and firefighters have reached the spot.
Rescue officials claimed that two people sustained injuries in the blast.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
