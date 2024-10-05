Prince William, Kate Middleton set new direction for Lady Louise’s future

Prince William and Princess Kate have seemingly become role models for Lady Louise Windsor.

For the unversed, Lady Louise is the daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, and she keeps herself away from the limelight as a university student.

The 20-year-old King Charles's niece might have been following in the footsteps of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who also kept their profiles low during their university time.

In conversation with GB News, PR expert Lynn Carratt addressed Lady Louise's latest appearance with Felix Da Silva Clamp, who is said to be her special friend.



She said, "Louise’s appearances at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials with Felix Da Silva Clamp sparked public interest."

"But her time at university allows her to develop her personal life away from media attention, similar to how William and Kate managed their relationship," the publicist added.

Lynn further shared, "While she may make occasional public appearances, such as attending the Christmas Day service with her family and occasionally Trooping the Colour, she has the opportunity to live a private life separate from the demands of royalty."

It is important to mention that Lady Louise is studying at the University of St Andrews, which was also attended by William and Catherine in the early 2000s.