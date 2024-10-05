Lt Col, five soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: An army officer and five soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire terrorists in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
In a statement, the military's media wing said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place on the night between October 4-5, during which "six Khwarij" were also killed.
"Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was leading the operation against the khwarij when he and five soldiers were martyred as a result of intense exchange of fire," the ISPR stated.
The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah, Lance Naik Yusaf Ali, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed.
"Security forces are determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our determination," the military's media wing added.
