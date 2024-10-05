 
Saturday October 05, 2024
National

Lt Col, five soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in N Waziristan

ISPR says "six Khwarij" killed during the gun battle in the Spinwam area that took place on night between October 4-5

By Web Desk
October 05, 2024
(Clockwise) Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat, Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah, Lance Naik Yusaf Ali, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman, Sepoy Jameel Ahmed. — ISPR
RAWALPINDI: An army officer and five soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire terrorists in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place on the night between October 4-5, during which "six Khwarij" were also killed.

"Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was leading the operation against the khwarij when he and five soldiers were martyred as a result of intense exchange of fire," the ISPR stated.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah, Lance Naik Yusaf Ali, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed.

"Security forces are determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our determination," the military's media wing added. 