Friday October 04, 2024
National

India’s foreign minister Jaishankar to travel to Pakistan for SCO moot

Islamabad to host SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting scheduled for October 15 and 16

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
October 04, 2024
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar listens during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. — Reuters
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 