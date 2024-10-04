Halle Bailey, rapper DDG split 11 months after welcoming baby boy

Halle Bailey and rapper DDG breakup after son's birth

Halle Bailey and rapper DDG are not together anymore.



“Dear friends and supporters,” DDG began in an announcement on Thursday, Oct. 3 made on his Instagram stories.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

DDG/Instagram

He further wrote, “This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared.”

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true,” the 26-year-old added. “We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared.”

“As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement. - DDG,” the I'm Geekin rapper concluded in the message.

The separation comes 11 months after the couple, who first ignited romance rumours in January 2022, gave birth to first son Halo in late 2023.

Bailey hasn’t addressed the separation, yet.