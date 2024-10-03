Private schools to 'remain shut' tomorrow as Islamabad braces for PTI's protest

ISLAMABAD: The private schools' association has announced the closure of educational institutions on Friday (tomorrow) as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced holding protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk despite warning from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
