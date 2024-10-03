 
close
Thursday October 03, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Private schools to 'remain shut' tomorrow as Islamabad braces for PTI's protest

Imran Khan-founded party announces holding protest demonstration at D-Chowk on Friday

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
October 03, 2024
PTI workers at an election rally in an undated picture. — AFP/File
PTI workers at an election rally in an undated picture. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The private schools' association has announced the closure of educational institutions on Friday (tomorrow) as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced holding protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk despite warning from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 