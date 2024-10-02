VIDEO: Punjab Wildlife Department seizes rare marsh crocodile

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department on Wednesday seized a rare marsh crocodile during a raid against smugglers in Kasur district, Geo News reported Wednesday.
The seven-feet-long seized reptile is priced at millions of rupees in the international market and its meat and skin is illegally sold abroad.
Authorities said that a case was registered against the suspected smuggler involved in the illegal trade of the animals and the recovered crocodile was shifted to the Gatwala Wildlife Breeding Centre.
Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded the efforts of wildlife department for the protection of animals.
"The protection of animal rights is being ensured in the province for the first time," she said while shedding light on the importance of wildlife preservation that plays an essential role in maintaining the ecosystem.
