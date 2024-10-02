Security forces gun down six BLA terrorists in Harnai

In this representational file photo, Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down at least six Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists during a joint operation in Balochistan's Harnai district, Geo News learnt from security sources on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the operation was conducted on secret information in the northeastern district of the restive province where forces successfully eliminated hideouts of the outlawed terror outfit.

Shafu Samalani alias Tadin, Sarmad Khan alias Dasteen, Muhammad Gul Mari alias Wahid Baloch, Ghulam Qadir Mari alias Anjir Baloch, Ubaid Baloch alias Fida, and Taj Muhammad alias Babul were among the terrorists killed by the security forces, added the sources.

The terrorists, the security sources added, were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for the conducting a successful intelligence-based operation against the outlawed BLA in Harnai.

Security forces once again carried out a successful operation and sent six terrorists to hell, said the minister, congratulating the forces for foiling the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.

"The security forces brought the terrorists to a terrible end by taking timely action. [We] salute the bravery of the security forces," said Naqvi.

The interior minister added that the nation is proud of the professional skills of the brave security forces.

"Terrorists and facilitators are the burden of the earth and with the support of the nation we will wipe the terrorists out of it," he said, sharing the government's resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He maintained that the entire nation is with the security forces to crush the terrorists. "Will go to the last extent for peace in Balochistan."

The security development was reported as Pakistan continues to witness a spike in terror-related incidents with most attacks reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reported a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence in the third quarter of 2024.

According to their report, total fatalities surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023. A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), on the other, documented a 7% reduction in militant attacks, alongside a significant 56% drop in fatalities.

According to the PICSS database, militants carried out 77 attacks across Pakistan in September 2024, resulting in 77 fatalities including those of 38 security personnel, 23 civilians, and 16 militants. Additionally, 132 people were injured, comprising 78 civilians and 54 security personnel.