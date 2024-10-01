PMD data reveals 51% increase in rains from July to September

A representational image showing people walking amid heavy rainfall. — AFP/File

Pakistan remains one of the countries most affected by climate change and this is reflected in the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) which reveals that the country witnessed a 51% increase in rain between July and September.

The country, on overage, received 212.1 millimetres of rain compared to the normal 140.9mm from July 1 to September 30, reveals the data gathered by the Met Office.

The development comes against the backdrop of multiple small and large-scale floods in recent years due to heavy downpour across various areas in the country — which can arguably be attributed to repercussions of the climate change threat faced by the world, particularly Pakistan in the global south region.

Floods and heavy rains have ravaged various parts of the country in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

A chart displaying normal rains and actual downpour recorded across country from July 1 to September. — PMD

Providing details of rains across the provinces, the Met Office said that Balochistan witnessed the highest increase in downpour with 111% more rains recorded at 122.9mm against the normal 58.3mm between July 1 to September 30.

The second-highest increase of 108% was recorded in Sindh which received 278.4mm of rain against the normal 133.7mm.

Punjab on the other hand, recorded 344mm of rain compared to 231.9mm which amounted to a 48% increase, whereas Gilgit-Baltistan recorded a mere 2% increase with 40.5mm of rain against the normal 39.7mm.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the two provinces that recorded a drop in the recorded rainfall and witnessed a 21% and 5% decrease in downpour, respectively.

During this period, the AJK recorded 306.5mm of rain in contrast to the normal 389.5mm, whereas KP received 242.6mm of rain against the usual 256.3mm.



