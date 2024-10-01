Leslie Grossman won’t mind meeting her ‘Monsters’ character Judalon Smyth

Leslie Grossman, who portrays the character of Judalon Smyth in Ryan Murphy's true crime series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, on Netflix, got candid on what she thinks of meeting the real-life Smyth.



Judalon Smyth is an important character tied to the Menéndez brothers' case.

She was the mistress of Dr. L. Jerome Oziel, the psychologist who treated Lyle and Erik Menéndez after they murdered their parents. Judalon’s involvement became critical when she reported to the police that the brothers had confessed to the killings during their therapy sessions.

Her actions and the recorded tapes from those sessions became key evidence in the investigation and trial.

“I really don't have a strong opinion about it one way or the other,” Grossman shared with People about meeting Smyth in person and having a conversation with her.

However, she also clarified that she is not against it as well.

“If Judalon reached out and wanted to meet me, I would be happy to talk to her,” she told the outlet.

“I also completely understand this is people's real lives, right? And they maybe would like to not engage with that and that's fine too.”

The 52-year-old actress added, Grossman, 52, “I don't have some strong need to connect with a person that I played. But if they really felt strongly about meeting me, I'd be definitely open to it.”