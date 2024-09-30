Dr Zakir Naik touches down in Pakistan

Islamic scholar and public speaker Dr Zaik Naik is greet with a bouquet of flowers upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport on September 30, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@asadnasir2000

Renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik on Monday landed at Islamabad airport at the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

During his stay in the country till October 28, Dr Naik will hold public gatherings in multiple cities, lead Friday prayers and is also expected to meet senior government officials.

The scholar's visit comes after he confirmed in a social media post on X regarding his Pakistan tour along with his son Shaikh Fariq Naik.

As per the schedule shared by Dr Naik, he will address public talks in Karachi on October 5 and 6, followed by those in Lahore set to take place on October 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, the scholar will address public gatherings in Islamabad on October 19 and 20.

Upon his arrival today, Dr Naik was received by PM's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood, Additional Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Syed Attaur Rehman Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamshir Ali Mazari and other officials.

The esteemed scholar has been living in Malaysia for years, where he enjoys a permanent residence, as he is wanted in India over alleged involvement in money laundering and inciting extremism, Hindustan Times reported.