PM Shehbaz terms his interaction with President Biden 'most warm, cordial'

PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) with US President Joseph R Biden Jr and First Lady Dr Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden at a reception hosted by the US president in honour of the heads of state and government attending 79th UNGA session. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met United States President Joe Biden during a reception hosted by the latter in honour of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.



Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other. The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.

Taking to X, the premier said: "My brief meeting with US President Joe Biden @POTUS and First Lady Jill Biden during the President's reception in New York was most warm and cordial."

"We reaffirmed our common desire to enhance cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, technology, & climate action," he added.

This is Premier Shehbaz's second meeting with President Biden as the previous one was also held at a reception hosted by President Biden for the world leaders participating in the 77th session of the UNGA in 2022.

During the previous meeting, the premier lauded the flood relief efforts by the US and the continuous COVID-19 vaccine assistance and collaboration between the two countries.

Prior to attending the event, PM Shehbaz had addressed the plenary meeting for the UN General Debate at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In his 21-minute address, he touched on multiple regional and international issues including Palestine and Kashmir disputes, Ukraine war, climate change, rising poverty and debt burden particularly induced by climate change impacts.

Criticising India's policy of brutal coercion and oppression in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ), he said such actions have ensured, that Burhan Wani's legacy continues to inspire the struggle and sacrifices of millions of Kashmiris.

For durable peace, the premier called on India to reverse the unilateral and illegal measures, it has taken since 5 August 2019, and enter into a dialogue "for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people".

PM Shehbaz also demanded an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, terming it "systematic slaughter" and "bloodshed".

The prime minister asked the United Nations to work for a durable peace, through the Two-State solution.

The premier said that Islamophobia was manifested, by frequent desecrations of the Holy Quran, attacks on mosques, negative stereotyping of Muslims and acts of discrimination and violence against them.

Pakistan and the OIC would work with the UN Secretary-General and his Special Envoy to implement a plan of action to combat this scourge, he assured.

PM Shehbaz also sought an immediate end to the tragic conflict in Ukraine, and its peaceful resolution, besides reaffirming Pakistan's resolve to continue to cooperate with Africa to counter terrorism and resolve regional conflicts, including through its role in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding in the region.

During his US trip, PM Shehbaz held meetings with several world leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the UNGA sidelines.

The premier had also engaged in talks with UK Premier Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) founder and co-chair Bill Gates, and others.

He had also addressed a high-level open debate of the Security Council on "Leadership for Peace" on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA session.