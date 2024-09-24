COAS Gen Munir vows steadfast support to KP police, LEAs in Wana visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir pictured along with other army officials during visit to Wana, South Waziristan District. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated that Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies (LEAs), particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, to enhance their capacity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The military's media wing said the army chief made these remarks during his visit to Wana in South Waziristan district where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives.

“During his interaction with officers and troops, [the] COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats. He reaffirmed Pakistan Army's unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators,” the military’s media wing stated.

Additionally, COAS Gen Munir paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and the LEAs, who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty.

The army chief also acknowledged the pivotal role of the people of KP in maintaining peace and advancing various projects under the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan.

He underscored Pakistan Army's dedication towards leveraging its resources for the prosperity and development of the people of KP, as per the ISPR.

Furthermore, the military's media wing said that the army chief expressed gratitude for the tribal elders' invaluable support in combating terrorism and their unwavering backing of the Pakistan Army.

During the visit, the COAS honoured the martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument. He was warmly received at Wana by Commander Peshawar Corps, the ISPR added.

Earlier this month, the army chief lauded the contributions of KP police and other LEAs against terrorism, pledging that the military will continue to provide support to the law enforcers in the newly merged districts of the province.

His statement came as he visited troops in Orakzai district who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings, the ISPR had said in a statement.

“Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to KP police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts,” the military’s media wing had quoted the COAS as saying.