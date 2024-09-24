Prince Harry celebrates special moment of life without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been beaming with joy on solo engagements, claimed a body language expert.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly celebrated his true self during a joyful appearance at a charitable event, One805Live! Concert, which was recently organised by Kevin Costner at Santa Barbara.

In conversation with The Mirror, expert Judi James claimed that the former working royal's body language suggested that he is totally in his "element and delighted to be soaking up or even surfing the on-stage adulation from the A-list audience like a star of the show."

Speaking of his dressing choices for the event, she said that Harry's open jacket and his "gleefully beaming smile" at the audience, and that "cheeky, knowing, thumbs-up gesture" indicated that King Charles's youngest son is in "full show-boating mode here, like some of his 'rock star' style appearances on stage when he first arrived in the US."

Judi revealed that Harry appeared "confident" during the event without his wife Meghan Markle.

It is pertinent to mention that royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously told OK! Magazine that the Duke has been living 'under the shadow' of his 'dominant' wife.

"Meghan is a very strong character, very driven, extremely ambitious, and those are the kind of characteristics that mean she will almost always inevitably outshine Harry and grab the attention from him," he shared.