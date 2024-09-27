At UN, PM Shehbaz vows befitting response to Indian aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the UNGA 79th session on September 27, 2024. — Screengrab via UN Web TV

NEW YORK: Highlighting the belligerence of the Indian leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated categorically that Pakistan will give befitting response to the arch-rivals’ aggression.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.



"Its an honour for me to address the United Nations General Assembly for the second time as the prime minister of the country that has always been the proactive member of the UN Assembly," the premier said in his opening remarks.



PM Shehbaz said the Father of our nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, declared in 1947 that, “we stand by the United Nations Charter, and, will gladly make, our full contribution, to peace and prosperity, of the world.” Pakistan has stood by this commitment unwaveringly.

“Today, we are facing most daunting challenges to the world order — Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, a dangerous conflict in Ukraine, destructive conflicts across Africa and Asia, rising geo-political tensions resurging terrorism, galloping poverty, stifling debt and a mounting impact of climate change. We feel the chill of a new cold war.”

Likening the current situation of Gaza to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister said that the people of occupied territory ‘too’ have struggled, for a century, for their freedom, and right to self-determination.

“Instead of moving towards peace, India, has resiled, from its commitments to implement the Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute,” he said, adding: “These resolutions, mandate a plebiscite, to enable, the Kashmiris, to exercise, their fundamental right to self-determination.”

Since 5 August 2019, the premier said, India has initiated, unilateral illegal steps, to impose, what it’s leaders ominously call, a “Final Solution” for the occupied territory.

“Day in and day out, nine hundred thousand Indian troops, terrorise the people of occupied Kashmir, with draconian measures, including prolonged curfews, extra-judicial killings, and the abduction of, thousands of young Kashmiris.”

He added: “At the same time, in a classic settler-colonial project, India is seizing, Kashmiri lands and properties, and settling outsiders, into occupied Jammu and Kashmir, their nefarious design, to transform the Muslim-majority into a minority. This hackneyed tactic, is employed by all occupying powers, but it has always failed. In Jammu and Kashmir too, it shall fail, by Grace of God!”

PM Shehbaz pointed out that the Kashmiri people are “resolute” in rejection of the false Indian identity, that New Delhi, seeks to impose upon them.

Criticising India’s policy of brutal coercion and oppression in occupied Kashmir, he said such actions have ensured, that Burhan Wani’s legacy, continues to inspire, the struggle and sacrifices, of millions of Kashmiris.

He noted that India was engaged in a massive expansion of its military capabilities which according to him were deployed against Pakistan. “Its war doctrines, envisage a surprise attack and a limited war under, the nuclear Overhang.”

The prime minister further said that the neighbouring country has spurned Pakistan’s proposals for a mutual, “Strategic Restraint Regime”.

“Its leadership has often threatened to cross the Line of Control [LoC] and take-over Azad Kashmir. Let me state, in no uncertain terms that Pakistan will respond, most decisively, to any Indian aggression,” he maintained.

For durable peace, the premier called on India to reverse the unilateral and illegal measures, it has taken since 5 August 2019, and enter into a dialogue “for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

“Systematic slaughter in Gaza must end”

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz demanded an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli atrocities in the Gaza, terming it “systematic slaughter” and “bloodshed”.

“This is not just a conflict; this is systematic slaughter, of innocent people. An assault on the very essence of human life and dignity. The blood of Gaza’s children stains the hands of not just the oppressors, but also of those, who are complicit, in prolonging, this cruel conflict,” the premier said while castigating the Israeli actions.

He said humanity was diminished when the endless suffering of Palestinians was ignored. “It is not enough to condemn. We must act now, and demand an immediate end, to this bloodshed. We must remember that the blood and sacrifice of the innocent Palestinians, will never go waste.”

The prime minister asked the United Nations to work for a durable peace, through the Two-State solution.

“We must seek a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as its eternal capital,” he said and also demanding that Palestine be immediately admitted as a full UN member.

He also pointed out that “in the span of a few days, Israel’s unrelenting bombing of Lebanon has killed over 500 people.”

“The failure to implement UN resolutions, has emboldened Israel. It threatens to drag the entire Middle East, into a war, whose consequences could be grave and beyond imagination,” he added.