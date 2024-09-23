Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. — PMO/Reuters/File

Expressing best wishes and success to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his birthday, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed the desire to work with the premier in various fields to further deepen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"I want to work with you on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) [...] and wish to cooperate with you in various fields," read President Xi's letter.

The Chinese leader's message shows the strength of Islamabad and Beijing's multi-dimensional bilateral ties with cooperation in various sectors including CPEC-related projects.

Apart from being a key defence partner, the neighbouring country has provided key support to Pakistan regarding its economic woes.



Last week, a Chinese investment company RUYI Shangdong signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish textile parks in Pakistan and agreed to invite around 100 Chinese textile firms to invest in the facilities.

These parks are expected to export products worth $2 billion in the first phase and another $5 billion in the second phase, which will create 300,000 to 500,000 local jobs, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Recalling the rich history of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing, President Xi said: "Pak-China is such a strong relationship that it has never been affected by changing international scenarios".

"The strengthening of [our bilateral] relations is of utmost importance to me [....] I want to work with you to increase Pak-China strategic cooperation," he remarked.

Conveying his good wishes to the prime minister, President Xi said that both countries have enjoyed a strategic partnership through thick and thin marked by mutual trust and support.

Also, the Chinese president recalled PM Shehbaz's "successful" visit to China in June this year wherein two sides reached agreements on various matters.

The remarks come as the premier had completed his five-day trip to China wherein he held several delegation-level talks with Beijing which included a meeting with President Xi.

Wishing the prime minister good health and success, the Chinese leader said he wanted to work with the premier for a common future and deepen the ties between the people of the two countries.