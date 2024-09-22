Detention of ex-lawmaker Ali Wazir extended by 15 days

PTM leader Ali Wazir is addressing a public gathering on June 22, 2024. X/@Aliwazirna50

RAWALPINDI: The detention of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir has been extended by 15 days, as per the Rawalpindi administration on Sunday.

An MPO 3 order has been issued by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner against the former member of the National Assembly. The MPO 3 grants a district administration power to arrest and detain suspected persons.

The politico is imprisoned at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi under terrorism charges.

Earlier, the district administration had issued orders to keep Wazir under custody from September 4 to 19. While under the fresh orders, he will remain imprisoned till October 4.

Meanwhile, the PTM leader’s lawyers have approached the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench against the MPO orders.

LHC Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz will hear the case pertaining to the orders on September 24.

The ex-MNA from South Waziristan has spent years in jail as he was booked in several cases in different police stations, pertaining to delivering hate speeches against state institutions. He was released multiple times but arrested again.

Last month, the former parliamentarian was arrested by Islamabad police from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Hospital where he brought an injured youth following an accident with the politician’s car, The News reported.

The police blamed Wazir for disrupting law and order by "manhandling" cops besides "snatching a gun from one of them" at the hospital which led to the filing of a case against the politician under the Anti-Terrorism Act.