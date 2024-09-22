Janet Jackson hopes to break free from unhealthy relationship patterns

Janet Jackson has candidly shared her thoughts on her past marriages, labeling them her greatest "disappointment."

In an interview with The Guardian, Janet reflected,"Every one of my marriages."

She quickly clarified, "Just the last one."

Janet was married to James DeBarge (1984, annulled), Rene Elizondo Jr. (secretly married, divorced in 2000), and Wissam Al Mana (married 2012, separated 2017).

Her last marriage, to Wissam Al Mana, ended shortly after the birth of their son Eissa in 2017.

Janet, who has spoken about being in controlling relationships, hopes to break free from this pattern, "I pray to God. I'm single, so I pray to God that I might have different lenses on these eyes than I did before."

She trusts her friends would intervene if needed, "I know that if someone were to come along ... even if I didn't recognise it, I guarantee you my friends would shake the s*** out of me and say, 'What are you doing? !'"

Janet believes she's viewing things differently now, "But I think I'm seeing it through different lenses now. I think I am breaking that pattern."

As a parent, Janet aims to give her son Eissa a different upbringing than hers:

"Completely different, because I worked and he doesn't. And that's it."

She prioritises letting Eissa enjoy childhood, "I want him to experience being a child, because you don't get to do this over. You're an adult for the rest of your life, so I want him to enjoy each and every minute of being a child."

Janet reflected on lessons from her parents, "Don't you think you've learned from your parents? There are some things you wish your parents had done differently and you say, 'No, I'm gonna tell [my son] this.' Because if they had done this with me, it would have been much better for me as a child."

She acknowledged her past, "I hated it as a kid, but I'm thankful for it now. I have to give credit to my parents for keeping me grounded."