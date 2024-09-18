APS attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz receives British Empire Medal

Army Public School (APS) attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz awarded the British Empire Medal by King Charles III. — Instagram/@ahmednawazofficial

PESHAWAR: Army Public School (APS) attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz was honoured with the British Empire Medal by King Charles III in recognition of his exceptional services to youth worldwide.



Ahmed's unfaltering commitment to combating extremism through his powerful and compelling personal story has been instrumental in inspiring and raising awareness among his peers worldwide.

At least 141 people, including 132 children and nine staff members of the school, were killed in the broad daylight attack on the military-run school in Peshawar on December 16, 2024, in an assault by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgents. At least 500 pupils aged between 10 and 20 years old were inside the building when the attack started.

Pakistan has long been used to militant attacks but the cold-blooded massacre of so many children left the nation deeply scarred and the survivors continue to struggle with the trauma even to date.

"This medal is a source of pride for the families of the martyrs of the attack, its survivors and fellow country people," Ahmed told Geo News after receiving the accolade from King Charles III.

When the TTP militants attacked the APS, Ahmed, who was 14 at the time, somehow managed to stay alive by pretending to be dead. He suffered serious injuries to his arm and was flown to England, where he was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for special treatment.

Having lost his brother, Haris, in the massacre, Ahmed has since emerged as a strong voice against extremism and terrorism and tours schools around the United Kingdom, sharing his experience in a bid to prevent students from being radicalised.

He said this award — a result of his passionate campaigns for young people across the globe over the past five years — was a statement to the terrorists who attacked education in the APS incident.

The award-winner took to his Instagram account and shared the happy news with an insightful caption which reads: “I am immensely honoured to share that HM King Charles III (@theroyalfamily) has awarded me the prestigious Hon. British Empire Medal (BEM. The BEM is one of the highest civilian honours awarded in the UK. This accolade is a testament to my unfettered determination & a recognition of my years of service empowering young people worldwide.”

Speaking to Geo News, his father Muhammad Nawaz said: "My priority has always been that if one wants to invest then they should invest in their children. I invested in my children, which in the form of Ahmed Nawaz is a source of honour for me and the nation."



He added that parents should invest in their children instead of growing business, "as your children will bring change in the society tomorrow."

Additionally, earlier in July, Ahmed was also honoured with the prestigious Princess Diana Award for his humanitarian efforts.