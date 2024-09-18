Olivia Wilde gushes over ‘I Want Your Sex’ costar Charli xcx’s acting skills

Olivia Wilde on Charli xcx’s acting skills

Olivia Wilde is nothing but praise for her I Want Your Sex costar Charli xcx.



The 40-year-old actress hasn’t met the 32-year-old Apple singer yet, but would love to, as she expressed “love” for her At a Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker luncheon in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in a conversation with Variety.

“We’ve texted and I love her,” Wilde said. "She’s so inspiring. I am all for this explosion of female power in music. It is just such a thrill to be an audience member and I can’t wait to go see her show.”

Though the movie would be the singer's feature film debut, Wilde stated that she would only offer acting advice to her co-star if the pop sensation requested it. However, the Don't Worry Darling star does not believe it will be needed.

“I mean, if she asks, of course,” she told the outlet.

“She’s been [performing] since she was a young teenager, I believe. She’s spent a lot more time on stage than I have and I’m sure she knows exactly what to do. Her audition was also incredible. So good. I wrote to her, ‘Of course, you’re also a brilliant actress.’ ”