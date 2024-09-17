Former president and PTI leader Arif Alvi (left) shakes hands with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ahead of the meeting in Islamabad on September 17, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former president Dr Arif Alvi visited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence on Tuesday as the opposition ramped up efforts to block the passage of the coalition government's proposed constitutional amendments in the parliament.



The former president Alvi — reportedly tasked by PTI founder Imran Khan — visited the veteran politician with PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, to discuss the political developments and the proposed constitutional amendments, sources told Geo News.

JUI-F leaders Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Akhunzada Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan were also present at the meeting.

The religio-political party gained significant importance for both the government and the opposition amid the parliamentary battle for passing the constitutional amendments as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration is pushing to ensure a two-thirds majority in both houses of the parliament.



Maulana Fazl's residence has become the centre of politics these days as both sides have been continuously visiting him to seek his support, which would set the fate of the much-hyped constitutional changes through the parliament.

The amendments allegedly include legislation to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa — who is retiring in October this year — as well as the retirement age of the judges.

To pass the constitutional amendments, the government is short of 13 votes in the National Assembly and needs nine in the Senate.

After failing to secure the required numbers, the ruling coalition has 'indefinitely postponed' the tabling of the constitutional package until it ensures sufficient strength in parliament to pass the legislation.

Opposition parties — PTI and JUI-F — have criticised the government for being secretive about the content of the constitutional amendments, arguing that the original draft should be presented in parliament for debate before approval.

To persuade the cleric, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with a delegation, visited Fazl's residence a day ago to consult with the JUI-F leadership. However, the discussions did not lead to any conclusive outcome.

However, PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar — who was also present in the Bilawal-Fazl meeting, claimed that the JUI-F "agreed on the formation of a constitutional court; however, he has some differences over its modus operandi".

"Both parties agreed to work together to sort out all the clauses that anyone has objections to and finally bring it out through a consensus draft according to the parliamentary procedure," Qamar added.

