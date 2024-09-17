Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar (left) meets the Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass alongside US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on September 17, 2024. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Marking a crucial visit to Islamabad on Monday, the United States Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, John Bass, discussed Washington's approaches to broadening bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues with Pakistan.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a press briefing, explained that during his meeting with the government officials in Islamabad, the focus of Bass' discussion included countering terrorism and violent extremism.

The American official also emphasised on the importance of fostering regional stability and prosperity with Pakistan.

Miller added: "The under secretary expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s continued cooperation in assisting Afghans in resettlement pathways to the United States, and we will continue to work closely with the Government of Pakistan on all these issues."

US State Department’s Spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks to the media in Washington, US on September 17, 2024. — Screengrab via State Department website

The US official's visit comes days after Washington announced taking action against five entities and one individual involved in the proliferation of ballistic missiles and controlled missile equipment and technology to Pakistan.

Miller, in a statement last week, said that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

The US similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile applicable items to Pakistan.

The sanctions also targeted China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Co, alongside Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national, for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions, Miller said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, revealed that the US envoy also paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing collaboration projects between the two countries. Dar, in the meeting, underlined the importance of positive and productive engagement between the two countries.

Additionally, Bass held delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

"The two sides held wide ranging discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including progress on the existing dialogue mechanisms on trade, energy, security, health, climate change and counter-terrorism," read the statement.

It added that the foreign secretary noted the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the US. "She underlined the need to upgrade the bilateral mechanisms, especially in the economic and defence fields, and working towards building a broad based and meaningful bilateral relationship."

According to FO statement, Under Secretary Bass thanked the foreign secretary for the opportunity to engage substantively on issues of mutual interest.

"He said the US desires to partner with Pakistan in its efforts to strengthen and stabilise the economy. He expressed appreciation for the resilience shown by Pakistan in the face of recent challenges like floods and terrorist attacks," the statement mentioned.