A view of the National Assembly session on April 10, 2023. — X/@NAofPakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has claimed that the incumbent government's bid to table the much-awaited constitutional amendments has been "postponed indefinitely".

Speaking to Geo News on Monday, the PML-N parliamentarian revealed that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's "arguments were well-justified" and didn't oppose the amendments on principle grounds. However, Siddiqui said Fazl needed more time to review the amendment draft.

"Fazl agrees on certain amendments but needs time to study details of some provisions," he added.

The development comes after the government apparently failed to woo the JUI-F chief to lend his support for the prospective constitutional tweaks after several meetings with him wherein the politico opposed the proposal to extend judges' tenure or increase their retirement age.



Several political leaders, including federal ministers and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as well as a delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held meetings with Maulana Fazl on Sunday.

The political saga continued late at night with former prime minister and Convener of the recently established Awaam Pakistan party Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and party's secretary Miftah Ismail also visiting Fazl's residence.

Furthermore, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Senator and former caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also called on the politician.

What's the number crunch?

It is pertinent to know that a key aspect of the constitutional amendments is that, unlike any other legislation, the government will need to secure a two-third majority in parliament to successfully execute it.

In the National Assembly, the ruling coalition needs 224 votes to pass the constitutional amendments, whereas in the Senate the number stands at 64.

Currently, as per reports, treasury benches have 211 members against the opposition's 101 MNAs meaning that the government needs 13 more votes to pass the said constitutional amendment.

The ruling coalition comprises the PML-N (110); the PPP (68); Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (22); Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (four); Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (four); Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (one); Awami National Party (one) and Balochistan Awami Party (one).

Meanwhile, the opposition comprises 80 MNAs of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) which are supported by PTI-backed independent lawmakers.

The JUI-F has eight members in the NA, whereas Balochistan National Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) have one MNA each in the NA.

Therefore the support of the JUI-F and its eight MNAs holds key importance for the future of the prospective amendments.

The ruling benches of the Senate, as per the publication, comprise PPP (24), PML-N (19), BAP (4) and MQM-P(3) in addition to four independent senators.

The total strength of the ruling benches stands at 54 as the government is short of nine votes in the Senate to pass the constitutional amendment.

As for the opposition benches in the Senate, PTI holds 17 seats, JUI-F (5) and ANP (3), while SIC, MWM, BNP, National Party and PML-Q have one seat each.

