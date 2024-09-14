Bilawal says 'big revelation' to expose PTI's 'Form 45-47' rigging claims

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during National Assembly session on September 14, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News/YouTube

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "Form-45 and Form-47" allegations regarding rigging in the February 8 elections will be debunked by a major revelation expected to come to the fore soon.

"These people [PTI] have been conspiring to concoct the Form-45 and Form-47 narrative. A big story about it is going to unfold soon. They won't be able to face the nation when the evidence is revealed," Bilawal said while speaking on the National Assembly's floor during today's (Saturday) session.



The remarks came after the oath-taking of PPP's newly elected member of the National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed-ud-Din.

The lawmaker was elected in the by-polls on the NA constituency in Rahim Yar Khan, NA-171.

"These are the candidates who can show you the Form-45 from every polling station," the 35-year-old politician said, adding that the PTI loses whenever there is a by-election and the allied parties win.

He said that it has to be decided whether those who lose in national politics are ready to accept their defeat.



The former ruling party, which was founded by the cricketer-turned-politician, has long maintained its stance of extensive rigging and irregularities in the nationwide polls.

None of the political parties who contested the election this year got a simple majority, and despite having dominated the polls, the PTI alleged that the results in Form-45 and Form-47 were different from each other.

'Imran to face consequences'

Turning his guns towards the jailed former prime minister, Bilawal slammed Khan for his X post targeting the country's institutions.

"Prisoner no 804 attacked every institution to play politics and get relief in the cases [against him]. The democracy was attacked once again last night," the young politician said.

The deposed premier would have to face the consequences if he gave such a statement, he added, drawing jeers and slogans from the opposition benches.

The former foreign minister suggested the PTI leadership investigate within its own ranks if it was really its founder's statement shared on X. Who is it that makes the PTI founder make such remarks whenever the country is moving toward political stability, he asked, adding that such remarks create problems for the party as well as the country.

The politician also urged PTI to rise above the politics of self-interest where they welcome their victory and allege rigging when they suffer defeat.

The nation's decision has to be followed if democracy has to be implemented, he added.

Responding to Bilawal's speech, leader of the opposition and PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub said that he rejects and condemns whatever the PPP chairman had said about the party chief.

"The PTI founder stands by his each and every word," he said.

Omar, who is the grandson of former military ruler General Ayub Khan, said that Bilawal reminded him of a picture of the former field marshal administering oath to the PPP leader's grandfather, former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1958