Pakistani student critically hurt after hit-and-run in Texas

A Pakistani female student was left with broken bones after a careless driver in Texas, United States, hit her and drove off.

Dania Zaheer, a student based in Houston, will undergo surgery today after the accident seriously wounded her.

"The driver did not even see if I was alive or not. This accident has shattered all my dreams," said Zaheer.



According to ABC13, a Houston-based television station, Zaheer came to the Texas city from Pakistan to pursue a master's degree in business administration.

"I have a broken pelvis, broken arm, broken femur, broken hip, skull fractures, a broken eye socket, and fluid in my lungs, which makes it hard to breathe," she said, describing her injuries.

However, the Houston Police Department has no leads about the hit-and-run' perpetrator. They have a witness who saw what happened but the person couldn't provide a car or suspect description.

Consul General of Pakistan Aftab Chaudhary and former federal minister Babar Ghauri visited Zaheer to check up on her at the hospital.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also taken notice of the accident, directing the consul general in Texas to help the student in every way possible.

Expressing concern over the incident, Dar prayed for the successful operation of the Pakistani student. "If the family of the injured student wants to go to Houston, we will help them as much as possible," he said.

Dar also said that the government will provide all possible support to Zaheer, adding that she should not consider herself alone.