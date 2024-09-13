Road plan for chup tazia processions in Karachi

A view of traffic jam near Water Pump in Karachi on July 20, 2024. — INP

The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday advised commuters in the metropolis to take alternative routes as specified in its traffic diversion plan for two different chup tazia processions, scheduled for today.

The first of the two chup tazia processions, carried out on the 8th of Rabi-ul-Awwal annually, has already departed from Nishtar Park at 6:30am and will end at the Noor Bagh, Musafir Khana, located in the Moosa Lane neighbourhood roughly around 11am.



According to the traffic plan, the first procession will pass through MA Jinnah Road, Capri, and Saddar Dawakhana.

Both processions are likely to conclude at around 11am and 4pm, respectively.

As a measure to facilitate the passage of the procession, the incoming traffic from the Gurumandir Chowk was diverted towards the Bahadur Yar Jung Road in Soldier Bazaar.

Similarly, traffic from Nazimabad will be diverted towards Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk, while traffic from Liaquatabad will be rerouted towards Lasbela Chowk via Teen Hatti, according to the traffic police’s diversion plan.

Additionally, the traffic from Garden heading towards the MA Jinnah Road will be guided towards Gul Plaza via Anklesaria Hospital.

Meanwhile, the second chup tazia procession is set to depart from the Rizvia Society at 1pm and is likely to conclude at the Imam Bargah Shah-E-Najaf on Martin Road.

For this procession, the road between Water Pump and Karimabad Flyover will be closed till 1pm. Furthermore, The Altaf Hussain Barelvi Road between Bara Board and Gujjar Nala Crossing will be closed for traffic.

Traffic will be diverted from Karimabad Chowk towards Moosa Colony, traffic police said.

The security arrangements for the first procession of chup tazia were completed with streets and roads around its route being already closed for movement.