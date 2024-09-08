Crackdown kicks off as deadline for PTI ‘much-hyped’ Islamabad rally ends

PTI workers and police clash after deadline for party’s Islamabad rally ends. — Screengrab/ Geo News.

ISLAMABAD: On directives of the district administration, the police have launched a crackdown on workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the deadline for its much-hyped power show in Islamabad has ended.

The former ruling party has postponed the public gathering twice — once in July and then in August — after authorities revoked permission. Following the recent postponement, the top leadership of the opposition party faced scathing criticism from party leaders and workers for not being able to hold the public gathering.

The public rally began with PTI leader Hammad Azhar addressing the crowd, stating that the hindrance created by the incumbent rulers evinced that they were afraid of incarcerated Imran Khan and his supporters.

He also signalled the launching of a movement in Punjab — headed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz — and urged party workers to “be ready”.

Azhar, the former federal minister, pointed out that most of PTI’s Punjab leadership is imprisoned, paying tribute to incarcerated leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar Sarfraz Cheema.



Firebrand politician Sher Afzal Marwat also reiterated the same and said they will soon hold rallies in Punjab for the release of jailed Imran and the supremacy of law and the Constitution.

“We will enter Punjab with 50,000 people from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a week,” he said, adding that they will even set off on foot and face the tear gas.

Deadline for rally conclusion ends

As the PTI leaders addressed the gathering, the Islamabad district administration issued a notification of the deadline for rally conclusion, according to which, the party is supposed to wrap up the event by 7pm.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that PTI has been officially notified about the time limit and action will be taken on the violation of the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for the rally.

"Not concluding the gathering within the deadline will be considered a violation of NOC," he added.

The official further stated that the loudspeakers and microphones will be turned off and entry points into the city will be closed after the deadline's end to prevent any further incoming participants.

'Explosives discovered'

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a suspicious bag from near the PTI gathering venue in Sangjani. A hand grenade, detonator, electric wires and other explosive material have been recovered from the bag, said police.

Police said the bomb disposal squad was present at the site and an investigation was underway.

The authority concerned has directed the police officers to remain within their jurisdiction, equip the personnel deployed on duty with full kit and ensure that mobile phone is not used during duty hours.

To bolster security, a heavy contingent of law-enforcement personnel, including police, Rangers, and paramilitary forces, will be stationed at the rally venue and across the capital. These forces will be on alert to counter any potential violence stemming from the PTI gathering, officials told The News.

Containers placed at key points

In order to maintain the law and order situation, containers have been placed at various key points to restrict traffic movement in the federal capital.

All the routes leading to the red zone have been sealed with containers. Only the relevant persons can take the Margalla road route to enter the red zone. The artery from Chongi No. 26, GT Road Taxila, has also been closed.

The Islamabad Expressway has been closed from different points, while Faizabad, Khanna Pull and Rawat T Chowk too have been blocked.

The closure of thoroughfares between Islamabad and Rawalpindi has created immense trouble for residents of the twin cities, despite the fact that alternate routes have been provided for people’s facilitation. Police have also been deployed on the alternate paths.

Moreover, the metro bus service from Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Pak Secretariat has been suspended due to the political party’s public gathering in Sangjani, on the district administration’s directive.

On the other hand, the rally venue has scores of sand mounds, pits and mud. Due to the rough and uneven ground, the organisers faced difficulty in placing chairs.

