Meghan Markle keeping her silence ahead of bombshell announcement

Meghan Markle keeps her silence ahead of bombshell announcement

Meghan Markle is following a strict new strategy as she gears up to make major announcement at the end of this year.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is embroiled in some legal matters concerning her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is choosing to stay silent no matter how tempted she might be to make a subtle statement, in a bid to send a strong message.

After Meghan had left the royal family with husband Prince Harry in 2020, the former Suits actress did not shy away from bashing her in-laws for the way she was treated during her time with them.

Now, a royal commentator believes that she has scaled back her attacks for a big reveal by the end of this year, as she takes a page out of Queen Camilla’s book.

“Pre-becoming a Duchess, then navigating through the stormy weather of being a royal and now post being a non-working royal, she's always had to juggle nature versus nurture,” royal commentator Judita DaSilva told The Sun.

She explained that Meghan is using the “Camilla formula” by staying steady, true, consistent, and quiet.

Meanwhile, personal branding expert Amelia Sordell told the outlet that Meghan, who is understood to launch her brand by this year, is making efforts to gain back some control over her brand image, which is crucial to her before the big reveal.

"They've taken a real backseat to that initial narrative that we all saw through 2023 and the back end of 2022,” Amelia said of Harry and Meghan. “I think that she has made the mistake in previous years of giving too much away.”

Judita also pointed out that “Love them or hate them, you pay attention to them.” She also left with the speculation that Meghan’s silence may point to something bigger which is to come alongside her brand launch.