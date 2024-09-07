PM Shehbaz, air chief commend heroes of PAF on Air Force Day

The combined image shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu (R). — ISPR/APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Saturday on the occasion of Air Force Day observed on September 7 a day after the Defence Day.



The messages by the premier and air chief’s came a day after Pakistan army and the nation observed Defence Day on Friday (September 6) by expressing immense commendation and acknowledging the valiant sacrifices made by the soldiers for the country.

Notably, after marking Defence Day, the PAF observed 7th September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.

The day commenced with a solemn observance, including Quran Khawani, dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the establishment of Pakistan, according to the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

PM Shehbaz commended the bravery and valour of PAF personnel, who despite being outnumbered, thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions with their courage.



“On September 7, 1965, the PAF’s Shaheens created history of courage, bravery and courage,” the prime minister said in a message.

He then particularly mentioned the heroics of MM Alam, who downed five enemy aircraft within a minute, shattering their pride.

Moreover, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he saluted the courageous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.

“Pakistan takes pride in the courage, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by its Air Force,” his message read.

The screenshot of the X post of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — X/@CMShehbaz

Additionally, he said that their exceptional service and prowess ensured that “our skies are safe and their determination and valour contributes to a stronger Pakistan”.

On the other hand, while speaking at the Martyrs’ Day ceremony, Air Chief Zaheer said that PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour and professionalism. He highlighted that the Martyrs’ Day is an embodiment of exceptional bravery, flawless professionalism, and an unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the ISPR mentioned in a statement.

The military’s media wing added that while hailing the glorious heroism displayed by the martyrs of PAF, the air chief said: “We owe our heroes an eternal debt of gratitude for what they have done for us, setting a supreme example of sacrifice for generations to come. On this solemn occasion, we extend our heartfelt tributes to those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our motherland.”

In his concluding remarks, he reiterated his resolve to make all-out efforts for the progress and development of Pakistan in the constantly evolving global landscape and pledged that PAF would continue to strive hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capability to ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Later, to pay homage to the martyrs, the air chief laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha, the ISPR further added.

Moreover, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed at army graveyard on Saturday morning to pay homage to the Nishan-e-Haider recipient.

Commanding Officer Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad laid a floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha for the Shaheed.

A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Air Force saluted on this occasion.

Air Vice Marshal Shahzad, on this occasion, said 7th September reminds us of the sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.