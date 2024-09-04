Ayub demands fact-finding mission to assess Balochistan situation after Mengal’s resignation

Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan speaks on the floor of the National Assembly on September 4, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/National Assembly Of Pakistan

Following resignation of veteran lawmaker Sardar Aktar Mengal from National Assembly (NA) over prevailing situation in Balochistan, leader of opposition Omar Ayub termed the people of province "more patriotic" than the rest of the country.



A day earlier, Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief tendered his resignation, declaring no confidence in the state, the president and the prime minister.

"I announce my resignation from the Assembly today. I made this decision after witnessing the situation of Balochistan," said Mengal during the lower house's session.

He regretted that people of his province had not been given the right to rule for a year and that he had a lack of trust in the whole system.

"People are not interested in the issues of Balochistan and every time this issue is raised, we face a blackout," he said, adding: "This assembly does not listen to us, what's the point of sitting here?"

Speaking during a session on the floor of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, Ayub insisted on taking Mengal's resignation seriously and asked the government for redressal of the grievances pertaining to the province's stakeholders.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary also demanded formation of a “fact-finding mission” to assess the situation in the province and hold talks with its people.

The leader of Opposition insisted that the ministers of the Balochistan government cannot talk to people and the province's youth does not want to listen to them.

"They [people of Balochistan] have a right to their resources. Talk to them," he said, claiming that the federal government doesn't want to talk to them.

"If they do not talk, how will the federation work?" he added.

Hinting at the lack of interest by the government in resolving the issue, the PTI leader said, "The tragedy is that dictation is taken from elsewhere."

The politico also spoke about the "persecution" being faced by his own party and its founder Imran Khan.

"The PTI people are being forcibly disappeared. Our prime minister [Imran Khan] is sitting in jail. The entire leadership has been put in jail in false cases."

What happened in Balochistan?

Balochistan, on August 26, was marred by a series of horrific attacks that resulted in over 50 deaths, including 14 security personnel, as militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted civilians, police, and security forces.

In one of the deadliest attacks, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan's Musakhel.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations, wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.