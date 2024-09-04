Pakistani envoy holds strategic talks with Rep Tom Suozzi over call

A combination of images showing Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Rzwan Saeed Sheikh (left) and Representative Tom Suozzi. — Facebook/Pakistan Embassy US/Reuters/Files

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, congratulated Congressman Tom Suozzi on his new role as the chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus via phone call.

The two officials, on Tuesday, engaged in a discussion about strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations, as per a statement issued by the Pakistan embassy in the US capital of Washington.

The congressman also congratulated the recently-appointed Pakistani ambassador to the US on the assumption of his new duties.



According to the statement, Ambassador Saeed emphasised that Pak-US relations are of "great importance" to both countries and the region.

"The positive trajectory of bilateral relations is encouraging. We are determined to fully utilise this spirit of goodwill and friendship for further strengthening of multifaceted relations, especially economic ties," he told Suozzi over the phone.

Additionally, Saeed thanked Suozzi for expressing goodwill and his felicitation message on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.

Meanwhile, the congressman appreciated the Pakistani-American community for their contribution towards strengthening relations between both countries and their services to the US.

During the conversation, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen Pak-US relations, work together to promote people-to-people ties and to mobilise and strengthen Pakistani caucus in the US Congress.

Suozzi recently assumed his responsibilities as the chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

During a meeting with important Pakistani-American figures in the US, Suozzi said: "I'm excited to serve this role as chair of Pakistani caucus and I’ll do everything I can to try and build the relationship between the United States of America and Pakistan and try to make it stronger than it’s ever been.

"And I look forward to coming to Pakistan in November, to come and see some of my friends in Pakistan. I hope that many of you will be joining me. Pakistan Zindabad. (Long live Pakistan)"