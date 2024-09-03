Balochistan attacks: Army commanders vow to protect gains against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Top military commanders on Tuesday vowed to neutralise the threats posed by “inimical forces”, pledging that the Pakistan Army would not let hard-earned successes against terrorism be reversed.
The resolve comes as the military’s top brass took stock of threats at the Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Army Chief General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
In assessing the inimical forces, malicious actors, subversive proxies, and the facilitators of Pakistan's external and internal adversaries, particularly those active in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the top commanders deliberated on a range of measures to neutralise these threats.
“The forum reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the people, will not allow the hard-earned successes against terrorism to be reversed,” it added.
More to follow...
