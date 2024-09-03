BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal resigns as National Assembly member

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal speaks during a National Assembly session on September 3, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Tuesday tendered his resignation as a member of the National Assembly after witnessing the "worsening situation" of the province which has recently been marred by back-to-back terror attacks.

Mengal announced his resignation during the NA session today, saying he made this decision after witnessing the situation in Balochistan, adding that he declares no confidence in the state, the president and the prime minister.

Regretting that he could not do anything for the people of the province, the politician said they had not been given the right to rule for a year and that he had a lack of trust in the whole system.

"People are not interested in the issues of Balochistan and every time this issue is raised, we face a blackout," he said. "This assembly does not listen to us, what's the point of sitting here?"

Speaking to Geo News, Mengal said that the decision is made by his conscience. He questioned where they would go when the roads to the Parliament House were all blocked.

Mengal, who was elected from the NA-256 constituency, said the prevailing situation in Balochistan has compelled him to take this step.

"Our province has consistently been marginalised and ignored by this House. Each day, we are pushed further to the wall, leaving us with no choice but to reconsider our roles. The lack of genuine representation in this assembly for the people of Balochistan has left voices like mine unable to bring meaningful change," said the resignation letter.

Mengal said that their attempts to speak or protest are "met with hostility. Our people are either silenced, labelled as traitors, or worse, killed."

"I find it impossible to continue in this capacity, as my presence here no longer serves any purpose for the people I represent," he said.

The politician's decision comes in the wake of the province's worsening law and order situation.

Balochistan, on August 26, was marred by a series of horrific attacks that resulted in over 50 deaths, including 14 security personnel, as militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted civilians, police, and security forces.

In one of the deadliest attacks, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan's Musakhel.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations, wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.