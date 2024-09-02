Khawaja Asif says PTI 'not sincere' in holding talks

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif posing for a picture on April 21, 2024. —Facebook/ @khawajaAsifofficial

ISLAMABAD: In response to media reports regarding the opposition party's interest in negotiations, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not sincere when it expressed a desire for talks.

The defence minister, while pointing to the PTI founder Imran Khan's mercurial behaviour, bemoaned his "self-obsessed and opportunistic mentality" and said even PTI members did not trust him.

Asif, speaking during Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the PTI to hold talks multiple times.

He added that the premier had even proposed the Imran Khan-founded party to sign a charter of economy, however, neither the PTI founder nor any of his ministers responded to the proposal.

"The PTI founder (then PM) sat turning his back towards the opposition with arrogance,” he said, stressing how his camaraderie with former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was on peak at the time.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said even as the premier, Shehbaz invited them for negotiations and a charter of economy.

“Just few months ago, PM Shehbaz Sharif walked the floor of the National Assembly to their seats. He shook hands with the entire PTI leadership,” he said describing the prime minister’s amicable conduct with the opposition.

On the other hand, he said, the PTI kept insisting on holding talks with the establishment.

Raoof hopes deadlock between PTI, establishment ends

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan has "hoped and prayed" that the deadlock between the military and his party does not continue any longer, expressing willingness to talk with the latter.

"Our position has always been that we want to engage with them", the PTI spokesperson said in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Sunday, noting that the party’s doors are open for dialogue with them.

The PTI has long stated that it will only hold talks with those who wield real power in the country.

However, the director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on May 7 demanded that "those involved in the May 9 violent protests apologise" and shun politics of “anarchy” before holding any dialogue.

The May 9 incidents refer to the violent protests that broke out in many parts of the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.

The violent protests saw attacks on state properties including military installations, with the civil and military authorities vowing to try the rioters under the Army Act.

"In the interest of the state, it is imperative that PTI and the establishment engage in dialogue," he said, adding that the party had not left any stone unturned to "end this stalemate".

However, Raoof clarified, that the talks would be held within the ambit of the Constitution. “Instability will end, once all institutions start working within the limits of the Constitution,” he added.

The remarks came amid reports that the PML-N had purportedly approached Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai to broker talks with the PTI — a claim he confirmed as per The News.

"All the political leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, is on the same page about the Constitution, I have met Rana Sanaullah. There is no other way to take the country forward except through negotiations," Achakzai said during an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad.

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan rejected the reports and said his party hasn't offered any talks to the incumbent ruling party.

"The PTI neither offered to engage in talks [with the ruling party] nor sought any favours [from them]," Barrister Gohar said while speaking to Geo News on Sunday.

Earlier on July 31, the incarcerated PTI founder said that his party was ready to sit down with the military.

Speaking to journalists in Adiala Jail, he said: "We are ready to hold talks with the military. The army should nominate their representative [for negotiations]."

Khan reiterated that the incumbent government wanted to destroy his party by driving a wedge between the PTI and the armed forces.