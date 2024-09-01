People on their way at Jamia Masjid Road during heavy monsoon rain in Rawalpindi on August 30, 2024. — Online

Different parts of the country including Karachi brace for more rains after days of showers in the metropolis under the cyclonic storm — Asna, as a new monsoon spell is likely to hit upper areas of Pakistan.



Cyclonic effects ended in Karachi as the storm Asna moved "far away" from the port city, the Met Office said earlier in the day.

However, it its latest weather advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in Pakistan tomorrow (Monday).

Meanwhile, a westerly wave is also expected to approach western parts of the country on Monday (September 2). Under the influence of this weather system, thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in these areas:



Punjab-Islamabad: Rain-wind with thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and areas inlcuding Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur and Bhakkar, on September 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, rain-wind with thundershowers are expected with occasional gaps. in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan on September 3 and 4.

Kashmir: Rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir’s Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from September 2 to 3.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar on September 2 and 3.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rain, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavyfalls are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan on September 2 and 3.

Balochistan: Rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibi, Harnai, Ziarat, Kohlu, Barkhan, Loralai, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Kalat, Naseerabad, Awaran and Lasbella from September 2 to 4 with occasional gaps.

Sindh: Rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Sanghar on September 3 and 4 with occasional gaps.

Possible impacts

The Met office warned of an increased flow in local nullas and streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Northeast Punjab from the night of September 2 due to heavy rains.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar during this period.

Meanwhile, landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable points of upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet spell.

Moreover, moderate rains may generate landslides at vulnerable points and increase flows in local nullahs and streams of Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan.

The PMD also warned that heavy downpour, windstorm and lightning may affect damage weak structures like roofs and walls of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles, cause disruptions in the roads and solar panels etc. during the forecast period.

It advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

The PMD also directed all the authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation. Any significant change will be updated accordingly.

NDMA alert

Citing recent weather developments, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) alerted the relevant authorities to finalise arrangements for emergency response in Sindh.

“Areas that are likely to be impacted by the weather system are Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Mithi, Dadu, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Khairpur, it read.

The body urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains.

It also instructed all relevant departments to alert emergency response teams and mobilise resources to ensure swift action to any arising situations.

Moreover, the NEOC advised the general public to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.