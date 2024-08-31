Katie Price reveals fears of deadly outcome from cosmetic surgery

The former glamour model travelled to Turkey last month for her sixth facelift

Katie Price has expressed fears that she might die during one of her numerous cosmetic surgeries following a chilling warning from a psychic.

Despite a warrant being issued for her arrest due to an ongoing bankruptcy case, the 46-year-old former glamour model travelled to Turkey last month for her sixth facelift.

During a Friday appearance on Greatest Hits Radio, she also acknowledged the need to address her body dysmorphia. Katie shared that a recent conversation with her sister Sophie reminded her of a past visit to a psychic, which has heightened her anxiety about undergoing further surgeries.

'I remember when I was in America and I went and saw a lady with a crystal ball, you know, like a medium or clairvoyant or whatever they're called'.

And I said to her "How do you think I'm going to die?" I know not many people would ask that, but I did.

'She said "Oh, you're going to die in your sleep peacefully" And then my sister said [during their podcast] "And you're going for surgery, you'll probably die in your sleep"'.

She continued: 'And that sort of triggered something in my head. And I was like "Do you know what? Imagine if that is" because the amount of times I've been put to sleep and that's stuck in my mind'.

'If I have surgery again, what if I do go in my sleep because you are asleep. And I think that's connected something in my brain, I was saying that'.

'But yeah I need to sort out the body dysmorphia stuff.'

Katie's long history of going under the knife also include rhinoplasty, veneers, and 16 boob jobs.

It comes after it was claimed the CCB winner's latest £10,000 facelift could leave her with serious side effects including the appearance of a stroke it's been claimed.

She jetted off to Turkey for the procedure after being turned down in 2022 by her former surgeon Dr Jeya Prakash amid fears she was addicted to cosmetic surgery.