Karachi receives intermittent rains as Cyclone Asna moves away from Sindh coast

Traffic drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on August 31, 2024. — Online

Sporadic rains hit parts of Karachi despite the cyclonic storm — Asna — in the Arabian Sea moved further westward from the Sindh coast during the past six hours.



The areas which received moderate to heavy rains include Gurumandir, Numaish, Lasbela, Soldier Bazaar, Tariq Road, I I Chundrigar Road and its adjoining areas.

In its alert issued at 3:25pm today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted rain-thundershowers with few heavy falls clubbed with squally winds in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The current weather conditions are impacts of the cyclonic storm which lies at a distance of about 300km southwest of Karachi, 230km south-southwest of Ormara and 300km southeast of Gwadar.

It also anticipated that the system is expected to track further west-southwestwards and posed no threat of making landfall on any coast.

Satellite imagery taken on August 31, 2024, shows the movement of Cyclone Asna in the Arabian Sea. — PMD

Other than the port city, the weather department forecasted light to moderate rains accompanied by occasional gusty winders Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh today.

In Balochistan, Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech and Gwadar districts are likely to receive a heavy falls with squally winds (60-70kph) till tomorrow night. It also warned water logging in low-lying areas of Makran coast.

The PMD advised fishermen of Sindh not to venture into the open sea till tonight and those of Balochistan till tomorrow evening due to rough sea conditions with squally winds of 60-70kph gusting 80kph.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told a private news channel that potential heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may hit various parts of Sindh and coastal districts of Balochistan.

Satellite imagery taken on August 31, 2024, shows the track of Cyclone Asna in the Arabian Sea. — PMD

He highlighted the possible impacts of the cyclone on Sindh’s weather, stressing the need for preparedness and vigilance in the face of potentially severe weather conditions.

Sarfaraz cautioned that despite Cyclone Asna’s trajectory towards Oman, its effects on Pakistan will still be significant.

He emphasised that Balochistan, in particular, can expect more severe consequences than Sindh, with intense rainfall predicted in the region.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that strong windstorms may damage crops, loose structures, like billboards, electrical poles, solar panels and hoardings.

It advised general public against visiting the seaside and beach areas.

Thunderstorms may increase risk of lightning strikes and electricity, along with other utility services may get disrupted, the NDMA said.

The authority has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Statistics of 5-day wet spell in Karachi

The Met Department released statistics of the five-day monsoon spell continued in the provincial capital of Sindh from August 27 to 31.

Surjani Town — 266 millimetres

Gulshan-e-Hadeed — 175 millimetres

Quaidabad — 161 millimetres

Nazimabad — 122 millimetres

Keamari — 105 millimetres

Korangi and North Karachi — more than 100 millimetres

PAF Faisal Base — 95 millimetres

Old Airport — 77.5 millimetres

Gulshan-e-Maymar — 75.6 millimetres

Jinnah Terminal — 75 millimetres

PAF Masroor Base — 62.5 millimetres

Bin Qasim — 56.3 millimetres

Orangi Town — 44.3 millimetres

DHA Phase II — 43 millimetres

Saddar — 37 millimetres

Gadap — 30 millimetres

— With additional input from APP