Katie Price reflects on body dysmorphia, afraid of ‘surgery again’

Katie Price on fear of surgery due to psychic prediction

Katie Price has some fears to address about death giving up to her “body dysmorphia” and having “surgery again”.



Katie shared during her latest appearance on Greatest Hits Radio that a conversation with her sister made her remember how once a psychic predicted that she will “die in [her] sleep,” and now the model is afraid to go under the knife.

“I know this is really weird but I was having a conversation with my sister on our podcast the other day,” Katie said.

“And I remember when I was in America and I went and saw a lady with a crystal ball, you know, like a medium or clairvoyant or whatever they're called.”

“And I said to her, ‘How do you think I'm going to die?’ I know not many people would ask that, but I did,” she recalled. “She said, ‘Oh, you're going to die in your sleep peacefully.’ And then my sister said, ‘And you're going for surgery, you'll probably die in your sleep.’”

She further explained, “And that sort of triggered something in my head. And I was like, ‘Do you know what? Imagine if that is,’ because the amount of times I've been put to sleep and that's stuck in my mind.”

“If I have surgery again, what if I do go in my sleep because you are asleep. And I think that's connected something in my brain, I was saying that,” Katie continued.

“But yeah, I do have a... I need to sort out the body dysmorphia stuff,” she concluded.

The English media personality’s admission comes after she was warned by her former surgeon to not get a surgery because she feared the star was “addicted to surgery.”