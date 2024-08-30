Security forces wipe out five terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers in Rawalpindi on July 24, 2018. —Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed at least five terrorists and wounded three others in separate operations in Zhob, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan, the military's media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security personnel have launched extensive intelligence based operations (IBOs) to hunt the culprits involved in the fresh terrorist attacks in the province.

According to the military's media wing, the operations are being conducted in the backdrop of cowardly terrorist activities that targeted innocent civilians across Balochistan on August 26.

"On night August 29-30, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange," said the statement.

Moreover, sanitisation operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice, it added.

The statement further mentioned that the forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

The development comes after at least 23 passengers on Monday were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan's Musakhel.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations, wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.