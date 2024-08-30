Coastal areas on cyclone alert with deep depression 200km away from Karachi

A screenshot shows a severe weather system likely to emerge along Sindh coast on August 30, 2024. — PMD

KARACHI: The deep depression, which is gradually moving towards the Arabian Sea from India's Rann of Kutch, is now 200 kilometres southeast of the port city, the Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) warned Friday.

In its latest alert regarding the deep depression, the PMD said that the low-pressure area is now located approximately 200 kilometres southeast of the port city.

It is expected to move west-southwestward along Sindh's coastal belt and may intensify into a cyclonic storm upon entering the Arabian Sea by today afternoon or evening, subject to favourable environmental conditions.

Furthermore, the PMD has also forecast a possibility of heavy rainfall in the provincial capital of Sindh with strong winds and thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

The meteorology department's forecast on Friday recorded the minimum temperature in the metropolis at 26°C while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 28°C to 30°C.

Meanwhile, winds in the metropolis are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 22km/hour.

According to the Met Office, heavy rainfalls are likely in Sindh areas under the influence of the potential cyclonic storm.

These areas include Karachi division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Tandu Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31.

Additionally, heavy downpour is also likely in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach and Gwadar districts between August 30 to September 1 with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may cause water logging or rain inundation in low lying areas of the Sindh-Makran coast while sea conditions are likely to remain rough with squally winds.

The PMD has advised fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan to avoid venturing into the sea till September 1 while residents are advised to avoid unnecessary movement.

A view of rain in Karachi on August 28, 2024. — INP

Karachi areas hit with continued rainfall in past 24hrs



Several parts of the port city experienced continued rainfall on Thursday, which intensified into heavy downpour later at night, with with Sarjani Town recording the highest rainfall at 127.6 milimetres, according to the meteorological department.

Meanwhile, the lowest rainfall was recorded in DHA Phase II area at 10.7mm.