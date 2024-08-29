'Strong monsoon system' may unleash torrential rains in Karachi

Motorcyclists commuting amid rain in Karachi, on September 20, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday said Karachi and other parts of Sindh were expected to witness heavy downpour as a strong monsoon system would reach the Arabian Sea in the evening.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the weather system, hovering near Tharparkar and India’s Rann of Kutch, might enter Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of the province in the evening, bringing thunderstorm and severe rains.

The weather department added that between 150 millimeters to 200 millimeters rain may be experienced in Karachi in the next three days.

There is a possibility of intermittent rain in various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, until August 31, with strong winds and thunderstorms, and heavy downpours in some places, the Met Office said.

Speaking during Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', PMD Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaighum said a strong weather system was still present 270 km away from Karachi in the north-east.

"The weather system will increase its intensity marginally, when it will reach the Arabian Sea, and form a cyclone storm for about one and a half days," he warned.

In the Arabian Sea, Zaigham maintained, an average cyclone lasted for three to four days.

The weather department, in its daily report, said wind was blowing at a speed of 13km from south-western side in the port city.

While, humidity level in the air was recorded 88% and the minimum temperature was 26°C. The mercury may maximum clock at 30°C.

Meanwhile, schools in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sajawal, Badin, Tandwalayar, Sanghar will remain closed on Friday, owing to the rain forecast.

On the other hand, all schools in Karachi will remain open as the notification of holiday in schools of district Central has also been withdrawn.

In the last 24 hours, the PMD said, Karachi’s Surjani Town received the highest amount of rain, 30mm. Nazimabad recorded 26mm of rain, Keamari 21mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 16mm, Faisal Base 16mm, Quaidabad 11.5mm, Orangi Town 13.1mm, Saddar 13mm, North Karachi 12.2mm, Saddar 11mm, Sharea Faisal 10mm, University Road 9mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 11.1mm, Old Airport 11.6mm, Mauripur 8mm, Jinnah Terminal 9.6mm, Masroor Base 9mm, Korangi 8.2mm, DHA 7.8 mm and Gadap 3.7mm during this time.

