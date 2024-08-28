Karsaz road accident suspect shouldn’t have been driving car: Karachi AIG

A damaged vehicle is lying upside down due to an accident on Karsaz Road in Karachi on August 19, 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: Citing new details from ongoing probe into Karsaz road accident, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday revealed that investigations suggest that the suspect should not have been driving the vehicle.

Talking to media, Odho said he doesn’t want to divulge into the details as investigation into the accident — that killed two people and left at least three others injured — was underway.

“A final opinion could only be made after holding consultation with medical authorities," he said, adding that the police will also take medical experts on board in this regard.

Earlier, Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon decided to form a special investigation team to probe the Karsaz road accident case.

The IGP said an officer of senior superintendent of police (SSP) rank would work with the investigation team, as they were taking it as a high-profile case.

The accident

A young woman and an elderly man were killed when the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum on August 19.

The deceased and injured were brought to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Those killed in the accident were identified as daughter and father, 26-year-old Aamna Arif and 60-year-old Imran Arif, while one of the injured was reportedly in critical condition.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman who caused the accident received an injury on her head and her CT scan was conducted at the JPMC.

The woman was going through the service road near Karsaz when, according to her, the car got out of control and caused the accident.

The case

As per the police, the case was filed by Imtiaz Arif, brother of the deceased at the Bahadurabad police station. They said charges of culpable homicide and negligence were incorporated in the FIR.

The complainant said he received information about his brother’s accident on the phone and when he reached the JPMC he found his brother and niece dead.

He came to know that the SUV driver hit his brother’s bike from the rear, causing the accident. Another motorcyclist Abdul Salam also got injured.

Imtiaz said his brother and niece died due to the suspect's "negligence, freewheeling and speeding".

Police said since the suspect had a driving license, therefore charges of culpable homicide will be applied to her case. They said that charges of negligence and rash driving had also been added to the FIR.