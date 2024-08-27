Journalist Bachal Ghunio shot dead in Ghotki

An undated image of slain journalist Bachal Ghanio. — Reporter/File

GHOTKI: A local journalist, Bachal Ghunio, was shot dead by unknown suspects in the Sindh district on Tuesday, Geo News reported, citing police.

According to the police, the journalist was gunned down during a visit to his fields.

The journalist's body, the police added, has been shifted to the Taluka head quarter Ubuaro hospital with investigations underway.

With locals blaming dacoits for Ghunio's killing, his family has held a protest outside the office of the senior superintendent of police in Mirpur Mathelo, demanding the arrest of the suspects.

Ghunio's murder comes in the wake of a notable increase in violence against journalists in the country in recent times making him the ninth one to be killed in 2024.



Last month, reporter Malik Hassan Zaib was shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district while he was travelling with his brother.

On May 3, Muhammad Siddique Mengal of Balochistan was killed in a bomb attack. Ashfaq Ahmed Sial from Muzaffargarh was shot by two motorcyclists on May 15, while Kamran Dawar from the Tapi area in North Waziristan was shot dead May 21.

On the same day, journalist Nasrullah Gadani was shot by assailants on motorcycles near Korai Goth, 12 kilometres from Mirpur Mathelo, and succumbed to the injuries three days later.

Journalist Khalil Jibran of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Landi Kotal area was also shot dead by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on June 18.

Speaking with Geo News, the slain journalist's minor son said there was enmity between his father and some members of the community, however, Ghunio was killed despite the issues being decided upon.

He further revealed that opponents had also attacked his father a few years back.

Taking notice of the journalist's killing, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has issued directions for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing.

The chief minister also ordered the intensification of operation against dacoits in the riverine area.

Terming the targeting of journalists as an attack on press freedom, Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi has called for the arrest of those responsible for Ghunio's killing.

Expressing alarm over attacks on Pakistani journalists in June, the International Press Institute (IPI) global network called on the authorities to ensure the safety and protection of the media.

Prior to the IPI's statement, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), in a statement issued in May this year, had said that journalism was "under threat" in Pakistan.