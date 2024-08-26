Chinese commander praises Pakistan's 'concerted efforts' against terrorism

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir meets Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on August 26, 2024. — ISPR

Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming expressed admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarter in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.



China's commander also acknowledged the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan army during the meeting.

“The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation,” the military’s media wing said.

Moreover, the army chief underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation is a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations, as per the ISPR.

The ISPR said: “COAS General Syed Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to the dignitary, reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its fraternal ties with China.”



Earlier, upon arrival at the GHQ, General Li paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath, and was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, in a ceremonial display of respect and hospitality, according to the statement.

Separately, General Li also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz warmly welcomed General Li to Pakistan and underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and trusted friends.

The prime minister highlighted that the deep-rooted ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.

He expressed satisfaction at the deepening military-to-military exchanges, noting that the defence and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region. These relations form the foundation of their bilateral relationship.

General Li, in his remarks, affirmed China as an iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend, placing the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan.

He also expressed China’s desire to elevate their bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration.

Recognising the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, the Chinese commander reiterated the PLA’s commitment to further expanding its cooperation with Pakistan in order to enhance the capacity building of the two armed forces.

The two sides focused on various aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship, particularly the bilateral defence and strategic partnership.

Notably, both Pakistan and China enjoy fraternal bilateral and diplomatic relations established on May 21, 1951.

In July this year, officials from both the countries vowed to accelerate the progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is a cornerstone of bilateral relations.

A pledge to this effect was renewed during a productive meeting between Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, and Zhao Chenxin, the vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China, at the NDRC headquarters in Beijing.

Additionally, in the same month, General Munir, while revitalising bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, said that they "are exceptional and have always weathered the vicissitudes of the strategic environment with mutual trust and unwavering belief in each other's support".

The army chief made the remarks on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China hosted at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, according to ISPR.

Economically, China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a major investor, especially in infrastructure and energy sector.



— With additional input from APP